Ruby Crowned Kinglet

This guy flits around my garden quite often, and I've struggled to identify him. One thing I enjoy about having a lens able to get decent shots of these small birds is that it makes that job much easier. Without being able to see that this chap has yellow feet and a dark stripe under his wing-bar, I might have confused him with someone else. (Apparently they often leave their crown at home, to further confuse things). Note as well the leaf buds starting on my lilac! Spring is definitely on its way.