Baggins says "Can we go out soon?" by debgasc
22 / 365

Baggins says "Can we go out soon?"

Taken with the equivalent, in mirrorless camera terms, of my "nifty fifty." In this case, very nifty, as I have the Lumix lens made with Leica glass for my Olympus camera. It's particularly good, I find, for dog photos.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
