Spectacular Mt. Baker by debgasc
25 / 365

Spectacular Mt. Baker

In which I discover that my new telephoto lens is good for more than just birds. Gorgeous day today, and Mt. Baker was looking more than usually wonderful. So great to be able to take a shot that does him justice.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
