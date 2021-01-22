Sign up
25 / 365
Spectacular Mt. Baker
In which I discover that my new telephoto lens is good for more than just birds. Gorgeous day today, and Mt. Baker was looking more than usually wonderful. So great to be able to take a shot that does him justice.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
DebbieG
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd January 2021 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
mt. baker
,
yyj
,
willow's beach
