My Beautiful Simon

If my little Tabitha-the-tabby cat is the $6k cat, Simon is maybe the $12k, or even more? He came home one morning with his leg broken in several places - we suspect he may have been hit by a car - and another time nearly died from a urinary blockage... and there was yet another time when his white blood cells suddenly disappeared and no one knows why... So, yes, he's used up at least 3 of his 9 lives, but he is a sweet, loving, and very beautiful boy. I love getting him against my yellow-cream walls because the colour tones so well with his coat.