My Beautiful Simon by debgasc
My Beautiful Simon

If my little Tabitha-the-tabby cat is the $6k cat, Simon is maybe the $12k, or even more? He came home one morning with his leg broken in several places - we suspect he may have been hit by a car - and another time nearly died from a urinary blockage... and there was yet another time when his white blood cells suddenly disappeared and no one knows why... So, yes, he's used up at least 3 of his 9 lives, but he is a sweet, loving, and very beautiful boy. I love getting him against my yellow-cream walls because the colour tones so well with his coat.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Jay Holm ace
Simon is beautiful!
January 28th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 28th, 2021  
