Happy Birthday to Me by debgasc
Happy Birthday to Me

A bit of a snapshot, but it was a grey day outside and I wanted to celebrate the occasion of my birthday. I don't FEEL sixty-five!! Here's a shot of my birthday present, with a rare bonus sighting of the photographer :) This is a vintage mirror I inherited from my Great Aunt. I brought it with me from my last house, and, as you can see, it looks as if it was made for my fireplace, but it has been sitting on the floor for going on seven years. I asked my "bubble" friends as a birthday present to help me put it up, which you can see they did. Afterwards we ate Chinese food and drank some lovely bubbly wine, so I'm feeling very happy.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

