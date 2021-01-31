Previous
Rain Makes the Colours Pop by debgasc
Rain Makes the Colours Pop

This is a vine of some kind in my garden. I think it might be jasmine, but it's never bloomed. I love the colouring on these leaves, though.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Kathy wolfe
Beautiful
February 1st, 2021  
