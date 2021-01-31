Sign up
Rain Makes the Colours Pop
This is a vine of some kind in my garden. I think it might be jasmine, but it's never bloomed. I love the colouring on these leaves, though.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
DebbieG
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
3
1
1
365
E-M1MarkII
31st January 2021 2:51pm
leaves
rain
31/365
Kathy wolfe
Beautiful
February 1st, 2021
