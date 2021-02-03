Sign up
Signs of Spring
At last! The snowdrops in my garden had been stubbornly refusing to open until the sun came out, which it did today.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
DebbieG
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
snowdrops
Samantha
ace
Thank you for the beautiful flower photo. I needed that bit of brightness today.
February 4th, 2021
