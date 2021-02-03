Previous
Signs of Spring by debgasc
37 / 365

Signs of Spring

At last! The snowdrops in my garden had been stubbornly refusing to open until the sun came out, which it did today.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Samantha ace
Thank you for the beautiful flower photo. I needed that bit of brightness today.
February 4th, 2021  
