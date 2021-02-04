Previous
Deep Red Hellebore by debgasc
Deep Red Hellebore

I love dark red in the garden and have been planning spots of it in my shade garden. This hellebore has formed a big clump right up against the sidewalk at the front of my property. It catches the eye even without seeing the details of the flowers.
DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
