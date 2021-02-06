Sweets

This was a really fun exercise: I have a Pinterest collection of photo prompts for when nothing has caught my eye outside. The one I chose was "sweets" and I thought "Perfect! I have a bag of candy in a drawer, those will work really well." But it took me many tries before I ended up with one I liked. First I tried with my 50mm lens, loose candy on a table, or in a ceramic bowl. Nope. Then I tried with my macro lens and the ceramic bowl. Better, but still not quite what I wanted. Finally I remembered a clear glass bowl, which holds the candy nicely, gives an effective slightly opaque but also slightly reflective background and worked well. What I thought was going to be a throwaway shot took time, but I learned a lot, especially as I also experimented with different apertures and slight exposure compensation. Who knew? Of course, now I can eat the candy.