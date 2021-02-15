Previous
Next
Simplicity by debgasc
49 / 365

Simplicity

Our snow is melting and it's raining. Everywhere is mostly grey slush or piles of dirty snow. But it's still possible to find something beautiful.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise