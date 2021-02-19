Previous
Damn Paparazzi! says Tabitha by debgasc
Damn Paparazzi! says Tabitha

Tabitha likes to hang out on my bed, safe from Baggins-the-dog or Simon the larger Other Cat. This is a happy chance, because the plain blue cover I have on it right now looks good behind her, and the bed is close enough to my window, with blinds that diffuse the light, to give an almost studio lighting effect. Of course, getting her to pose is another matter. I got some more conventional shots but this one amused me. She isn't swatting me - I caught her in mid-meow, and she often pokes me with a paw when she wants something.
