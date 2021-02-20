Previous
Next
Periwinkle by debgasc
54 / 365

Periwinkle

Just a simple little flower, but I love the colour, and it is one of the earliest to bloom in the spring.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise