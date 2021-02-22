Previous
The First of the Narcissi by debgasc
56 / 365

The First of the Narcissi

This is one of those very small ones - only about 6 inches tall. The big King Alfred daffs will be coming soon - I'm seeing some buds.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
