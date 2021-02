miniature garden

So I reread the instructions for the assignment, the theme of which is "gardens around us," and in the end I didn't think a macro shot of an anemone by itself was suitable (my cherry blossom shot is fine). So I was in my back garden and I noticed these tiny lichen on an old log, and I thought "why not?" It had been challenging to find something to shoot in the wind and rain we've been having, and the grey skies, but I used a flower-pot as a tripod for this, et voila.