From the top of Mt. Tolmie

"Mt." needs to be in quotation marks, as it's really a big hill at the edge of suburban Victoria, but there's a park with trails and a fabulous view. I had errands in the neighbourhood, so I threw Baggins into the back of the car to take him there for a walk, and I took my camera just in case. As I was about to get back in my car, I spotted this eagle soaring around, travelling fast. There were quite a lot of people around, but I think I was the only one to notice it. I love that - it's like a little secret between nature and me. btw, that's Port Angeles, Washington state, that you can see in the distance. Amazing how the lens brings the distance so much closer.