Previous
Next
From the top of Mt. Tolmie by debgasc
64 / 365

From the top of Mt. Tolmie

"Mt." needs to be in quotation marks, as it's really a big hill at the edge of suburban Victoria, but there's a park with trails and a fabulous view. I had errands in the neighbourhood, so I threw Baggins into the back of the car to take him there for a walk, and I took my camera just in case. As I was about to get back in my car, I spotted this eagle soaring around, travelling fast. There were quite a lot of people around, but I think I was the only one to notice it. I love that - it's like a little secret between nature and me. btw, that's Port Angeles, Washington state, that you can see in the distance. Amazing how the lens brings the distance so much closer.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise