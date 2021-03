Tulips Redux

This is the shot I wish I'd taken yesterday. But you know what they say - practice certainly makes ... better, if certainly not perfect. The colour balance is better, I like the way it's framed in the background. It doesn't have the front-on tulip in the foreground, but I think overall it's a more pleasing composition. This will be my submission for photography class "homework" - this and the anemones from Saturday.