Hazel Catkins by debgasc
Hazel Catkins

It was nice to shoot a wider shot of these against the blue sky now that they're fully out.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous capture! Love this.
March 7th, 2021  
