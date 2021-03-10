Walk at Government House Gardens

I am really lucky that I live not just near the waterfront, but within walking or easy driving distance to several beautiful public gardens. Everyone who's heard of Victoria knows about Butchart's Gardens, but there are less well known and FREE places to visit as well. These gardens are in the grounds of the residence of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. There are formal areas and these wilder paths, now carpeted with chionodoxa. Dogs are allowed on leash, so Baggins and I had a lovely time wandering about.