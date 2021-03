Bath-time for Baggins

Well, it makes a change from flowers, right? It's a bit of a production these days; I normally take him to a you-bath, but those have been restricted due to Covid, so it's easier in one way to do him at home. My back doesn't like it, and he doesn't get quite as sparkly clean, but it's better than nothing. So of course we had to do the obligatory "dog in a towel" shot.