Happy Birthday, Baggins!
Nine years old today! The time goes too quickly. He didn't think much of the special treats, but we went for a lovely walk on the beach and he's going to have some ground beef on his supper tonight.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
DebbieG
ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Tags
dog
,
birthday
,
baggins
