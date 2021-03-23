Previous
Next
Happy Birthday, Baggins! by debgasc
85 / 365

Happy Birthday, Baggins!

Nine years old today! The time goes too quickly. He didn't think much of the special treats, but we went for a lovely walk on the beach and he's going to have some ground beef on his supper tonight.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

DebbieG

ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise