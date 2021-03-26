Previous
Flowers in Ice by debgasc
88 / 365

Flowers in Ice

This is part two of this week's assignment for my garden photography class. The idea was to arrange flowers in a tray filled with water and freeze it! The result is surprisingly effective, I think.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Peter Mitchell
Very nice, looks like that works really well.
March 27th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Wow this is beautiful!
March 27th, 2021  
