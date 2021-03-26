Sign up
Flowers in Ice
This is part two of this week's assignment for my garden photography class. The idea was to arrange flowers in a tray filled with water and freeze it! The result is surprisingly effective, I think.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
DebbieG
ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
frozen
,
ice flowers
Peter Mitchell
Very nice, looks like that works really well.
March 27th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Wow this is beautiful!
March 27th, 2021
