Rosa Mundi

My English aunt, whom I loved dearly, was a keen gardener and a rose lover, as am I. When I visited her in 2001, it was the last time I saw her when she still knew who I was. She later disappeared into a world of her own because of dementia. On that 2001 visit, she met me at the door with a sprig of this rose, Rosa Mundi, one of the oldest of the old roses. I kept it in a vase beside my bed while I was there. Now I grow it myself in her memory.