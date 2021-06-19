Previous
The astonishing beauty of the Salsify "clock" by debgasc
173 / 365

The astonishing beauty of the Salsify "clock"

I had NO IDEA it did this, even though I've seen it growing wild. And I've been cutting the dead heads off lol. Good thing I missed one. Imagine about 4x larger than a dandelion.
DebbieG

I live in Victoria, BC, Canada.
