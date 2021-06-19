Sign up
The astonishing beauty of the Salsify "clock"
I had NO IDEA it did this, even though I've seen it growing wild. And I've been cutting the dead heads off lol. Good thing I missed one. Imagine about 4x larger than a dandelion.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
DebbieG
ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Views
9
365
E-M1MarkII
19th June 2021 4:06pm
Tags
plant
,
clock
,
seed-head
,
salsify
