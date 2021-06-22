Sign up
176 / 365
Cooling his heels
Poor Baggins hasn't been getting much of a walk the last few days because it's been stinking hot here, unusually for June. This morning we went to the beach!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
0
0
DebbieG
ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
176
photos
30
followers
26
following
48% complete
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
