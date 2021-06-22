Previous
Cooling his heels by debgasc
176 / 365

Cooling his heels

Poor Baggins hasn't been getting much of a walk the last few days because it's been stinking hot here, unusually for June. This morning we went to the beach!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

DebbieG

ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
