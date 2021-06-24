Previous
Next
Campanula Persicifolia by debgasc
178 / 365

Campanula Persicifolia

24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

DebbieG

ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
someone just gave me seeds of these to grow when its spring here
June 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise