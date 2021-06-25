Previous
Lysimachia Punctata (Yellow Loosestrife) by debgasc
179 / 365

Lysimachia Punctata (Yellow Loosestrife)

Last year, deer ate most of this stalwart in my semi-shady front border. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they'll walk on by...
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
