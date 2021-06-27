Previous
Next
Early Morning Walk by debgasc
181 / 365

Early Morning Walk

Out at 7:30 am to walk Baggins-the-dog in an attempt to escape the heat.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

DebbieG

ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise