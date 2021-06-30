Previous
Next
My Favourite Fruit by debgasc
184 / 365

My Favourite Fruit

As temperatures moderated I was able to get out and get some local produce. My own have been quite damaged by the heat. I love raspberries.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

DebbieG

ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise