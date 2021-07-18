Sign up
202 / 365
My Neighbour's Hollyhocks
Honestly, I wish they were mine. They're spectacular, and more or less self-sown near the sidewalk. Maybe because they're in full sun all day long, they never seem to get the rust that plagues mine.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
DebbieG
ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
205
photos
30
followers
26
following
56% complete
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
7
365
E-M1MarkII
18th July 2021 5:01pm
