Allium Buds by debgasc
208 / 365

Allium Buds

At least I think they're buds. These small alliums are new to me this year. They've taken a long time to get this far, and I'm interested to see if they'll open further. Stay tuned.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
Donna
It is a beautiful shot regardless of whether they are bloomed out or not. I have not had much luck with growing it.
July 26th, 2021  
