208 / 365
Allium Buds
At least I think they're buds. These small alliums are new to me this year. They've taken a long time to get this far, and I'm interested to see if they'll open further. Stay tuned.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
1
0
DebbieG
ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada. I just discovered this site and hope to find lots of inspiration and fellowship! I'm also on Flickr, as Debbie...
209
photos
31
followers
27
following
57% complete
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th July 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Donna
It is a beautiful shot regardless of whether they are bloomed out or not. I have not had much luck with growing it.
July 26th, 2021
