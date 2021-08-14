Previous
Simple Pleasures by debgasc
Simple Pleasures

I love poking my macro lens into the sweet peas and focusing on their tendrils.
14th August 2021

DebbieG

@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada.
