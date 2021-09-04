Previous
Tiny, exquisite moth by debgasc
249 / 365

Tiny, exquisite moth

For scale, that's mustard flower it's perched on. I thought it was a scrap of dead leaf (which, no doubt, was its intention)
4th September 2021

DebbieG

ace
@debgasc
I live in Victoria, BC, Canada.
