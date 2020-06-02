Previous
Smoke and Shadow by debonita
Smoke and Shadow

Took this smoke photo of an incense burning. I was happy withe shape the smoke made if you look closer it also has a silhouette of a face.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Debonita Deore

@debonita
Amateur Travel & Lifestyle Photographer
