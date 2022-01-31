Previous
Next
Magpie with attitude by deborahmartin
19 / 365

Magpie with attitude

Australian Magpie foraging in newly-mowed grass - I like his challenging attitude
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise