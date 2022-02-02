Previous
Willie Wagtail takeoff by deborahmartin
Willie Wagtail takeoff

Not quite in focus, but I love that I've caught the flight feathers fully extended. These cheeky little birds are constantly on the move, hunting for insects.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
Photo Details

