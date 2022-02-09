Previous
Dusky Moorhen with reflection by deborahmartin
28 / 365

Dusky Moorhen with reflection

Dusky Moorhen perched on tussock in lake, reflected in water (Lake Pemulway, Greystanes)
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
7% complete

