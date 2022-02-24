Previous
Australasian Darter drying wings, with reflection by deborahmartin
Australasian Darter drying wings, with reflection

Australasian Darter at Lake Pemlway, drying wings.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
