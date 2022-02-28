Previous
Weir at Parramatta Park flooding by deborahmartin
Weir at Parramatta Park flooding

This is the weir at Parramatta Park and the flying-fox camp in the trees on either side. Normally we stand on the weir to watch the bats fly out at night, but weeks of rain has raised the river level and flooded the weir.
