Previous
Next
Leaf under microscope by deborahmartin
48 / 365

Leaf under microscope

I bought a cheap microscope that plugs into my PC, so I can photograph images. This is my first photo, of the detail of a leaf.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
cool toy
March 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise