Previous
Next
Bug on Lime tree by deborahmartin
49 / 365

Bug on Lime tree

Playing with my microscope, this bug came from our lime tree. Difficult to photograph as it kept moving.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise