Red grass flower heads by deborahmartin
Red grass flower heads

Grass by the side of the road has these beautiful red flower heads (Queensland)
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Deborah Martin

@deborahmartin
I run a digital photography group for my seniors computer club - some of whom are better photographers than I am, so we are all...
