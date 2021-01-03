Sign up
Photo 1612
Ruffled Feathers
Some swans, geese, and ducks on the Flathead. The wind was howling.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Debra
@debrac
When I was young I wanted to be a professional nature photographer. A local photography team GAVE me my first 35mm camara, along with...
1612
photos
13
followers
15
following
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd January 2021 2:59pm
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
water
,
river
,
swimming
,
fowl
