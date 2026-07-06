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The Geese
This collage of geese images was taken in town. The center image you can see the groundskeeper in the side mirror. Will need to zoom in on the center.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Debra @ Life Capt...
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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