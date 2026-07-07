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4 / 365
The Peacock
Found the art of coloring again!
Collage- Project Life app &
Image Size app
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Debra @ Life Capt...
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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