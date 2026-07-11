Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Jax
Jax will eat rocks. Seriously! Vet had to surgically remove two. Mouth guard is a must while he goes outside when not hunting 😁
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Debra @ Life Capt...
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
10
photos
2
followers
4
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
dog
,
rocks
,
spaniel”
,
“springer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close