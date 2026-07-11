Previous
Next
Jax by debraellen
8 / 365

Jax

Jax will eat rocks. Seriously! Vet had to surgically remove two. Mouth guard is a must while he goes outside when not hunting 😁
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Debra @ Life Capt...

@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact