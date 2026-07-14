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Jax by debraellen
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Jax

Jax had eaten rocks! Vet had to surgically remove them. So now the guard unless he’s hunting with my SIL 😁
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Debra @ Life Capt...

@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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