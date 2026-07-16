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Thrift Store Treasures by debraellen
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Thrift Store Treasures

I enjoy going to thrift stores. Just so happens I went to one today! This wedding dress was beautiful. Only $89.00.
Who ever says ‘I Do’ wearing this dress will look absolutely royal!!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Debra @ Life Capt...

@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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