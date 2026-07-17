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Zucchini
How many zucchini do you see?
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Debra @ Life Capt...
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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