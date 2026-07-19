Previous
Next
Generations Family by debraellen
16 / 365

Generations Family

I have a Frameo, digital frame. Wanted to add a few family pictures to it. Found some, however not digital images. So I took a picture of the pictures to be able to put on the frame! My grandparents, aunt and my dad.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Debra @ Life Capt...

@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact