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Dixie by debraellen
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Dixie

Meet Dixie. She’s my husband’s Australian Shepherd. She’s my little lover! Her job is helping my husband with the cattle. It’s too hot to be outside. Today we’re chilling in the house!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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